Rheinmetall receives order for IFV ammunition

Rheinmetall received an order from multiple unspecified NATO customers to supply 35mm calibre ammunition valued at around €20 million.

Deliveries are scheduled in 2023 and 2024, in that period Rheinmetall will provide various types of ammunition in 35mm x 228 calibre for IFVs.

The 35mm ammunition is appropriate for use on a range of platforms, it can be fired from cannons such as Rheinmetall’s Lance turret, which can be installed on to IFVs such as the Boxer.

Rheinmetall also provides a comprehensive medium-calibre ammunition portfolio for its own and other cannons. Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there has been an increased demand for all military materiel as NATO states provide donations to the Ukrainian armed forces.