General Motors completes first version of next-gen 4x4 military vehicle

General Motors (GM) has completed the first example of what it has termed as the “Next Generation” 4x4 military vehicle. Developed as a private venture to meet user requirements for more volume and payload, the vehicle was designed to be flexible for other applications but remains what the company described as “technology demonstrator”.

The vehicle, which has completed initial company shakedown trials, uses some 85% standard commercial components for lower through-life costs and easier support by utilising GM’s commercial dealer network. The example shown at AUSA in Washington, DC, last week was in a four-door configuration with a cargo area