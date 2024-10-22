To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Motors completes first version of next-gen 4x4 military vehicle

22nd October 2024 - 13:10 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

The latest GM “Next Generation” (4x4), based on commercial components, includes a roof-mounted remote weapon station armed with a stabilised 12.7mm machine gun. (Photo: author)

GM has unveiled its “Next Generation” 4x4 military vehicle, a technology demonstrator based on the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, featuring commercial components, a flexible design and advanced weapon systems.

General Motors (GM) has completed the first example of what it has termed as the “Next Generation” 4x4 military vehicle. Developed as a private venture to meet user requirements for more volume and payload, the vehicle was designed to be flexible for other applications but remains what the company described as “technology demonstrator”.

The vehicle, which has completed initial company shakedown trials, uses some 85% standard commercial components for lower through-life costs and easier support by utilising GM’s commercial dealer network. The example shown at AUSA in Washington, DC, last week was in a four-door configuration with a cargo area

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

