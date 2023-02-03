To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall chalks up more munitions and air defence contracts

3rd February 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Finland has approved the purchase of Spike SR, LR2 (picture) and ER missiles. (Photo: Eurospike)

The German-based group has announced contracts for Spike missiles, air defence systems and 40mm and 155mm ammunition for NATO and non-NATO customers.

Germany's Rheinmetall has reported a number of contracts covering missiles, air defence systems and large-calibre ammunition in the week of 30 January.

On 30 January it announced that the Finnish Armed Forces had contracted with EuroSpike, a joint venture of Rheinmetall Electronics, Diehl Defence and Rafael, for Spike antitank guided missiles. No quantity was given but the company cited an overall value in the 'mid-double-digit million-euro range'. 

Finland has already received 500 Spike MR/LR and 400 Spike ER rounds according to Shephard Defence Insight, and the country's MoD approved purchase of Spike SR, LR2 and ER2 variants in December 2022. 

Two days later Rheinmetall revealed it had been contracted by an unidentified international customer to supply unspecified air defence systems, including ammunition, suggesting that this is a cannon- rather than missile-based solution. The order value was also in the 'mid double-digit million-euro range'.

Lastly, on 2 February revealed two further contracts for indirect fire ammunition. An international customer ordered propellant charges worth around €40 million from Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM), the group’s South African subsidiary. 

Another customer, a NATO member, placed an order with RDM for Assegai 155mm ammunition, worth around €17 million. The Assegai family of ammunition can be fired from any NATO STANAG-compatible artillery system, including the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, Rheinmetall highlighted in its announcement.

NATO members operating the PzH 2000 are Croatia. Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania and the Netherlands.

