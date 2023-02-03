Rheinmetall chalks up more munitions and air defence contracts

Germany's Rheinmetall has reported a number of contracts covering missiles, air defence systems and large-calibre ammunition in the week of 30 January.

On 30 January it announced that the Finnish Armed Forces had contracted with EuroSpike, a joint venture of Rheinmetall Electronics, Diehl Defence and Rafael, for Spike antitank guided missiles. No quantity was given but the company cited an overall value in the 'mid-double-digit million-euro range'.

Finland has already received 500 Spike MR/LR and 400 Spike ER rounds according to Shephard Defence Insight, and the country's MoD approved purchase of Spike SR, LR2 and ER2 variants in December 2022.

Related Articles

Israel treads a narrow tightrope, says no to Spike for Ukraine

NSPA delivers final modernised PzH 2000 to Lithuania

Finland and Sweden order naval ammunition from BAE

Two days later Rheinmetall revealed it had been contracted by an unidentified international customer to supply unspecified air defence systems, including ammunition, suggesting that this is a cannon- rather than missile-based solution. The order value was also in the 'mid double-digit million-euro range'.

Lastly, on 2 February revealed two further contracts for indirect fire ammunition. An international customer ordered propellant charges worth around €40 million from Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM), the group’s South African subsidiary.

Another customer, a NATO member, placed an order with RDM for Assegai 155mm ammunition, worth around €17 million. The Assegai family of ammunition can be fired from any NATO STANAG-compatible artillery system, including the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, Rheinmetall highlighted in its announcement.

NATO members operating the PzH 2000 are Croatia. Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania and the Netherlands.