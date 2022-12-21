To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Finland orders 25 armoured multipurpose vehicles

21st December 2022 - 14:16 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Sisu GTP 4x4 can be used as troop transport and a patrol vehicle. (Photo: Sisu Auto)

The domestically produced 4x4s will be used by the Finnish Army.

The Finnish MoD has authorised the procurement of 25 Sisu GTP 4x4 armoured vehicles from Oy Sisu Auto.

The vehicles will be used by the Finnish Army.

In a press release, the Finnish MoD said the total value of the procurement was approximately €19.1 million ($20.32 million).

The Sisu GTP 4x4 can be used as troop transport and a patrol vehicle.

Core components are based on mass-produced truck parts which helps keep life cycle costs low and ensures a wide support network.

Last year a batch of GTP 4x4 vehicles and spare parts kits were delivered to Finland following an order from the Finnish Defence Forces in June 2020.

