Finland orders 25 armoured multipurpose vehicles
The Finnish MoD has authorised the procurement of 25 Sisu GTP 4x4 armoured vehicles from Oy Sisu Auto.
The vehicles will be used by the Finnish Army.
In a press release, the Finnish MoD said the total value of the procurement was approximately €19.1 million ($20.32 million).
The Sisu GTP 4x4 can be used as troop transport and a patrol vehicle.
Core components are based on mass-produced truck parts which helps keep life cycle costs low and ensures a wide support network.
Last year a batch of GTP 4x4 vehicles and spare parts kits were delivered to Finland following an order from the Finnish Defence Forces in June 2020.
More from Land Warfare
German Ringtausch vehicle swaps continue with Slovenian truck delivery
The Slovak armed forces are receiving 40 Rheinmetall trucks from Germany in exchange for Warsaw Pact-era tanks supplied to Ukraine.
Russia responds provocatively as Ukrainian allies scramble to send air defence systems
France, Italy and the US have all announced their intention to send additional air defence systems to Ukraine.
Japan selects Patria’s AMV XP for WAPC replacement
A Finnish company has enjoyed rare success in the Japanese market, with Patria agreeing to licensed production of the AMV XP 8x8 vehicle.
Textron delivers bespoke reconnaissance vehicle to US marines
Textron has delivered a single bespoke Cottonmouth Reconnaissance Vehicle to the USMC for formal evaluation.