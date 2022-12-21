Finland orders 25 armoured multipurpose vehicles

The Finnish MoD has authorised the procurement of 25 Sisu GTP 4x4 armoured vehicles from Oy Sisu Auto.

The vehicles will be used by the Finnish Army.

In a press release, the Finnish MoD said the total value of the procurement was approximately €19.1 million ($20.32 million).

The Sisu GTP 4x4 can be used as troop transport and a patrol vehicle.

Core components are based on mass-produced truck parts which helps keep life cycle costs low and ensures a wide support network.

Last year a batch of GTP 4x4 vehicles and spare parts kits were delivered to Finland following an order from the Finnish Defence Forces in June 2020.