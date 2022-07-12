To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rheinmetall Denel Munition grows Asian customer base for 40mm grenades

12th July 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Rheinmetall Denel Munition manufactures 40mm grenade ammunition in three variants. (Photo: RDM)

Two contracts from Asian customers will see Rheinmetall Denel Munition deliver low- and medium-velocity 40mm grenades.

The South African subsidiary of Rheinmetall has two obtained new orders from unnamed Asian militaries to supply 40mm ammunition.

One customer — new to Rheinmetall Denel Munition — ordered 400,000 low-velocity (LV) 40mm grenades for delivery by December 2022.

The other deal will see an existing customer receive 100,000 rounds of medium-velocity (MV) grenades between December 2022 and February 2023, Rheinmetall noted in an 11 July statement.

The combined value of the two orders is about €25 million ($25.04 million).

‘Negotiations are already underway to increase the quantities,’ Rheinmetall added.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition manufactures 40x46mm LV, 40x53mm high-velocity and 40x51mm MV grenades.

The latter can hit targets 800m away, while the LV grenade is effective out to 400m. In both variants, the high-explosive dual-purpose projectile can be used against bunkers and armoured targets, being capable of penetrating 50mm rolled homogenous armour.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us