Finland and Sweden order naval ammunition from BAE

BAE Systems has been awarded two contract worth around $32 million to supply Bofors 57mm 3P ammunition in a combined Swedish and Finnish procurement.

Sweden has ordered a large stock of Bofors 57mm 3P ammunition worth around $18 million. BAE said the procurement was a 'critical step' in Stockholm's efforts to increase readiness.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) also has a contract option for further ammunition in 2023.

Finland's order is worth around $14mm and is essential in reinforcing the country's security of supplies.

BAE Systems Bofors marketing and sales director Stefan Löfström said: 'Our customers in Sweden and Finland are investing in our advanced 3P ammunition as part of their plans to increase preparedness in a more dynamic security situation.'

BAE's 3P ammunition is designed for the Bofors 57 Mk3 naval gun system, the standard naval weapon for the Swedish and Finnish navies.