Finland and Sweden order naval ammunition from BAE

21st December 2022 - 08:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The 3P ammunition is a flexible, multipurpose round that can defeat targets, including drones, missiles, helicopters, swarming boats, surface vessels and land targets. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The procurement will bolster both countries' stockpiles to ensure readiness.

BAE Systems has been awarded two contract worth around $32 million to supply Bofors 57mm 3P ammunition in a combined Swedish and Finnish procurement.

Sweden has ordered a large stock of Bofors 57mm 3P ammunition worth around $18 million. BAE said the procurement was a 'critical step' in Stockholm's efforts to increase readiness.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) also has a contract option for further ammunition in 2023.

Finland's order is worth around $14mm and is essential in reinforcing the country's security of supplies.

BAE Systems Bofors marketing and sales director Stefan Löfström said: 'Our customers in Sweden and Finland are investing in our advanced 3P ammunition as part of their plans to increase preparedness in a more dynamic security situation.'

BAE's 3P ammunition is designed for the Bofors 57 Mk3 naval gun system, the standard naval weapon for the Swedish and Finnish navies.

