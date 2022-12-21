Finland and Sweden order naval ammunition from BAE
BAE Systems has been awarded two contract worth around $32 million to supply Bofors 57mm 3P ammunition in a combined Swedish and Finnish procurement.
Sweden has ordered a large stock of Bofors 57mm 3P ammunition worth around $18 million. BAE said the procurement was a 'critical step' in Stockholm's efforts to increase readiness.
The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) also has a contract option for further ammunition in 2023.
Finland's order is worth around $14mm and is essential in reinforcing the country's security of supplies.
BAE Systems Bofors marketing and sales director Stefan Löfström said: 'Our customers in Sweden and Finland are investing in our advanced 3P ammunition as part of their plans to increase preparedness in a more dynamic security situation.'
BAE's 3P ammunition is designed for the Bofors 57 Mk3 naval gun system, the standard naval weapon for the Swedish and Finnish navies.
