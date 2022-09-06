Slovenia orders Spike LR2
The Slovenian MoD has awarded sole bidder EuroSpike (a JV between Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Diehl and Rheinmetall) a €6.67 million ($6.6 million) contract to supply 50 Spike LR2 long-range ATGMs.
The contract was officially announced on the EU tenders database on 6 September, although it was awarded on 29 July.
Spike has been in use with the Slovenian Armed Forces since 2009. According to the MoD, the acquisition of Spike LR2 ‘will ensure the maintenance of the necessary missile stockpile to maintain combat preparedness’.
Spike LR2 has a range of 5,500m from a ground launcher and is available with two warheads: tandem HEAT, offering 30% greater armour penetration; and a new multipurpose blast warhead, which includes controlled fusing by the gunner.
In December 2020, the Slovenian Armed Forces successfully test-fired Spike LR missiles from a Kongsberg Protector remote weapon station mounted on an Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Spike LR2 can also be integrated on Protector.
