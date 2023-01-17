Rheinmetall begins Lynx armoured vehicle production in Hungary

Rheinmetall has announced that low-rate initial production (LRIP)of its Lynx IFV has begun in Hungary, the vehicle’s first customer nation.

Pre-seriesproduction activity also encompasses fabrication ofthe Lance medium-calibre turret as well as additional variants of the Lynx.Full-rate production is due to commence in July this year.

In the firstcontract phase, Hungary will take delivery of 46 Lynx IFV and C2 variants plus nine Büffel armoured recoveryvehicles from production lines in Germany. The first of these was handed over to the customer in October 2022.

In the second phase, 172 Lynx IFVs and combat support vehicles will be manufactured in Hungary at the new factory site in Zalaegerszeg. In addition to armouredfighting vehicles, contract includes ammunition and logistics services as well as 16 trucks.