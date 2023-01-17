Rheinmetall begins Lynx armoured vehicle production in Hungary
Rheinmetall has announced that low-rate initial production (LRIP)of its Lynx IFV has begun in Hungary, the vehicle’s first customer nation.
Pre-seriesproduction activity also encompasses fabrication ofthe Lance medium-calibre turret as well as additional variants of the Lynx.Full-rate production is due to commence in July this year.
In the firstcontract phase, Hungary will take delivery of 46 Lynx IFV and C2 variants plus nine Büffel armoured recoveryvehicles from production lines in Germany. The first of these was handed over to the customer in October 2022.
Related Articles
Rheinmetall awards Lynx IFV-related contracts to Slovak industry
Hungary seeks supply chain independence with new ordnance plant
Will British Army Boxer IFVs feature the Patria Nemo mortar system?
In the second phase, 172 Lynx IFVs and combat support vehicles will be manufactured in Hungary at the new factory site in Zalaegerszeg. In addition to armouredfighting vehicles, contract includes ammunition and logistics services as well as 16 trucks.
More from Land Warfare
-
India boosts defence capabilities for army and navy amid border tensions
Procurement of helicopter-launched antitank guided missiles, as well as man-portable air defence missiles, are approved for the Indian Army.
-
Nioa seizes the initiative with Barrett buyout
Nioa establishes itself as a firearms manufacturer in the US with a takeover of Barrett.
-
European armed forces stock up on 40mm rounds and artillery rockets
Rheinmetall will supply two European nations with 40mm ammunition, while Elbit has landed a contract to deliver 122mm rockets to another country.
-
Europe rallies to replenish ammunition stockpiles as Ukraine war nears anniversary
Europe is looking to increase ammunition production in an effort to bolster national stockpiles while retaining the ability to aid Ukraine.