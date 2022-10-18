Hungary receives first Lynx IFV

The Hungarian Defence Forces (HDF) received their first KF41 Lynx IFV on 15 October in a delivery ceremony at the Petöfi Sándor Barracks in Budapest.

Lynx will become the backbone of Hungary's mechanised infantry forces. The vehicle will be handed over in seven variants including standard IFV, command post, reconnaissance, joint fire observer, mortar carrier, field ambulance and driver training.

In September 2020, the Hungarian Ministry of Defence awarded Rheinmetall an order with a total value of more than €2 billion to supply more than 200 KF41 Lynx, nine Bergepanzer 3 Büffel ARVs, nine armoured vehicle launched bridges (AVLB), 16 trucks and related products and services.

A first batch of 46 Lynx vehicles will be delivered from Rheinmetall’s facilities in Germany. By the end of 2023, Rheinmetall will start to ship the remaining vehicles from its Hungarian plant.