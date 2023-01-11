Will British Army Boxer IFVs feature the Patria Nemo mortar system?
Recent posts on social media have claimed that the British Army will be the launch customer for the Nemo remote-controlled 120mm mortar system on the Boxer 8x8 vehicle. However, the turret that will equip the mortar version of the platform has yet to be selected.
Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the UK MoD said that although the army has a requirement for an armoured mortar variant of Boxer, ‘the MoD is in the early stages of refining the technical and procurement requirements’.
‘No decision has been taken on any equipment solution,’ they pointed out.
From Patria’s side, Hugo Vanbockryck,
