Rheinmetall awards Lynx IFV-related contracts to Slovak industry

USMC orders more ACV-Command vehicles
The USMC has ordered 14 additional full-rate production ACV-C vehicles from BAE Systems.
Rheinmetall announced on 10 May two contracts worth a total of more than €60 million ($63 million) with Slovakia RayService, covering the delivery of electronic and electrical systems for the Lynx IFV.
One of the agreements worth €30 million covers control systems, cable harnesses and lighting systems for the second phase of the Hungarian Army’s Lynx KF41 programme. These components will be produced in RayService’s facility in Skalica, Slovakia and then exported to Hungary.
The other deal, which is valued at around €30 million, is a fixed pre-contract for deliveries of Lynx IFV components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an ongoing tender.
The competition for the modernisation of the Slovak IFV fleet also involves the Polish Borsuk, Spanish ASCOD and Swedish CV90.
The Slovak MoD plans to purchase acquiring 152 new platforms under a €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government agreement to replace its Cold War-era IFV fleet.
Lynx KF41 is manufactured by a JV between Rheinmetall and the Hungarian government. The prototype of the vehicle was unveiled at Eurosatory 2018.
The USMC is working on an updated version of the Force Design 2030 vision. Although the new document will take into account the current geopolitical scenario, it will not reassess the decision to divest the MBT fleet.
The latest security assistance package from the DoD for Ukraine comprises 25,000 of 155mm artillery rounds, three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.
Rheinmetall subsidiary has announced the official handover of a new palletised load-handling system and delivery of 3000 UTVs to Germany.
After donating thousands of Stingers and Javelins to Ukraine, the US is seeking ways to refill its stockpiles in the short term. Although this process will take at the best more than one year, the timescale for the replenishment of those systems remains blurry.
Saab has demonstrated the capabilities of its programmable Carl-Gustaf munition paired with a new fire control device.