Rheinmetall awards Lynx IFV-related contracts to Slovak industry

Rheinmetall announced on 10 May two contracts worth a total of more than €60 million ($63 million) with Slovakia RayService, covering the delivery of electronic and electrical systems for the Lynx IFV.

One of the agreements worth €30 million covers control systems, cable harnesses and lighting systems for the second phase of the Hungarian Army’s Lynx KF41 programme. These components will be produced in RayService’s facility in Skalica, Slovakia and then exported to Hungary.

The other deal, which is valued at around €30 million, is a fixed pre-contract for deliveries of Lynx IFV components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an ongoing tender.

The competition for the modernisation of the Slovak IFV fleet also involves the Polish Borsuk, Spanish ASCOD and Swedish CV90.

The Slovak MoD plans to purchase acquiring 152 new platforms under a €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government agreement to replace its Cold War-era IFV fleet.

Lynx KF41 is manufactured by a JV between Rheinmetall and the Hungarian government. The prototype of the vehicle was unveiled at Eurosatory 2018.