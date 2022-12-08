Rheinmetall Lynx aims for more customers
Rheinmetall is now in quantity production of the Lynx which was developed as a private venture (PV) for export.
Hungary has ordered 209 across seven variants, with the first of these handed over in October, just over two years since the contract was placed in September 2020.
The first 46 are coming from the German production line with deliveries running through to late 2023 under the local name of Zrinyi.
By then production will be under way at company's new Hungarian facility in Zalaegerszeg which is due to deliver the first production Lynx late next year. These will be fitted with the latest
