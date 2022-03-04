Babcock wins Polish Miecznik frigate competition

Boeing to provide Harpoon launchers for Taiwan, DoD confirms
Taiwan will receive launchers, radar trucks and training for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System.
UK defence company Babcock has been selected by Poland’s Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) as platform design provider and technology partner for the country’s Miecznik multi-role frigate programme.
The decision is a significant win for the UK with Babcock’s offer of the Arrowhead 140 frigate, the base of the UK’s Inspiration-class Type 31, beating out the likes of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Spain’s Navantia, among others.
Under the next stage of the programme, an industrial feasibility study and preliminary design phase will define the final configuration of the Miecznik frigates.
Simultaneously, technology transfer work and preparation to produce
France’s new BRF ships will replace the ageing Durance-class command and supply ships.
USS Gerald R. Ford will embark on its first deployment in late 2022.
With the oldest ship now 15 years old, Singapore's frigates are due for an extensive upgrade to be conducted by ST Engineering.
The Ukrainian Parliament ratified an agreement for naval projects in late January.
New solution offers underwater networked communication between various platforms at different distances from each other, DSIT claims.