Babcock wins Polish Miecznik frigate competition

4th March 2022 - 15:28 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Rendering of Babcock's Arrowhead 140 frigate design. (Image: Babcock)

Under the Miecznik programme, Poland will build three new frigates locally using the Babcock Arrowhead 140 design.

UK defence company Babcock has been selected by Poland’s Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) as platform design provider and technology partner for the country’s Miecznik multi-role frigate programme.

The decision is a significant win for the UK with Babcock’s offer of the Arrowhead 140 frigate, the base of the UK’s Inspiration-class Type 31, beating out the likes of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Spain’s Navantia, among others.

Under the next stage of the programme, an industrial feasibility study and preliminary design phase will define the final configuration of the Miecznik frigates.

Simultaneously, technology transfer work and preparation to produce

