Polish companies and MBDA UK seal tank destroyer agreement

17th May 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

MBDA and PGZ companies signed an agreement on 16 May to design and produce Brimstone ATGM-armed tank destroyers for the Polish Army. (Photo: MBDA UK)

The deal involves companies of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and comprises the design and production of PGZ class vehicles featuring MBDA UK Brimstone anti-tank guided missiles.

Nine companies in the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) have sealed an agreement with MBDA UK to cooperate in the Ottokar-Brzoza tank destroyer programme. 

Signed on 16 May, the deal comprises the design and production of vehicles armed with MBDA UK Brimstone ATGMs.

The document follows an agreement concluded in 2019 and is the basis for further collaboration in the Polish and foreign markets. It is also another step towards establishing the production of the latest-generation Brimstone missiles at PGZ facilities in Poland, MBDA noted.

The deal includes PGZ companies WZM, WZU, OBRUM, Jelcz and Rosomak, as well as representatives of the PGZ-Ottokar consortium that comprises PGZ (leader of the consortium), HSW, MESKO and WZE.

A Polish-UK joint offer will be made for the supply of armoured vehicles to the Polish Army under the tank destroyer programme. 

The programme comprises the acquisition of self-propelled tank destroyers with the ability to destroy armoured targets by using ATGMs.

Shephard understands that Lockheed Martin was also in contention with its Hellfire ATGM.

In addition to the tank destroyers, the Ottokar-Brzoza programme will include the procurement of support and command vehicles.

