Polish companies and MBDA UK seal tank destroyer agreement
Nine companies in the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) have sealed an agreement with MBDA UK to cooperate in the Ottokar-Brzoza tank destroyer programme.
Signed on 16 May, the deal comprises the design and production of vehicles armed with MBDA UK Brimstone ATGMs.
The document follows an agreement concluded in 2019 and is the basis for further collaboration in the Polish and foreign markets. It is also another step towards establishing the production of the latest-generation Brimstone missiles at PGZ facilities in Poland, MBDA noted.
The deal includes PGZ companies WZM, WZU, OBRUM, Jelcz and Rosomak, as well as representatives of the PGZ-Ottokar consortium that comprises PGZ (leader of the consortium), HSW, MESKO and WZE.
A Polish-UK joint offer will be made for the supply of armoured vehicles to the Polish Army under the tank destroyer programme.
The programme comprises the acquisition of self-propelled tank destroyers with the ability to destroy armoured targets by using ATGMs.
Shephard understands that Lockheed Martin was also in contention with its Hellfire ATGM.
In addition to the tank destroyers, the Ottokar-Brzoza programme will include the procurement of support and command vehicles.
More from Land Warfare
-
Second time lucky as Slovenia finally signs for Boxer
After a previous abortive attempt to procure Boxer 8x8s, Slovenia has now placed an order for 45 vehicles via OCCAR.
-
Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles
The Indian Army is on the hunt for 1,200 new protected mobility vehicles, with two different specifications being sought.
-
Italy may donate 155mm howitzers to Ukraine
Ukraine could obtain more 155mm howitzers — this time from Italy — as Kyiv seeks to tip the artillery balance against Russia.
-
US Army purchases Saab’s recoilless antitank rifle
US Army purchases $16 million worth of Carl-Gustaf M4s for use by the Army and Marine Corps.