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USAF eyes sensor and weapon upgrades as MH-139A Grey Wolf achieves IOC

9th September 2026 - 16:56 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A USAF MH-139A Grey Wolf assigned to the 40th Helicopter Squadron. (Photo: US Air Force)

The Grey Wolf has entered operational service nearly three years later than originally planned, while new sustainment contracts indicate that some UH-1Ns could remain supported until 2031.

The US Air Force (USAF) Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has taken a critical step towards retiring the Vietnam-era and protector of the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad, Bell UH-1N Huey, after recording multiple delays in this replacement programme.

The service recently declared initial operational capability (IOC) for its substitute, the Boeing MH-139A Grey Wolf. The milestone was reached nearly three years behind its original schedule. Moreover, the timeline to completely phase out the Huey fleet also remains unclear.

An official spokesperson for the AFGSC confirmed to Shephard that “transition to the MH-139A Grey Wolf is

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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