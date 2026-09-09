USAF eyes sensor and weapon upgrades as MH-139A Grey Wolf achieves IOC
The US Air Force (USAF) Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has taken a critical step towards retiring the Vietnam-era and protector of the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad, Bell UH-1N Huey, after recording multiple delays in this replacement programme.
The service recently declared initial operational capability (IOC) for its substitute, the Boeing MH-139A Grey Wolf. The milestone was reached nearly three years behind its original schedule. Moreover, the timeline to completely phase out the Huey fleet also remains unclear.
An official spokesperson for the AFGSC confirmed to Shephard that “transition to the MH-139A Grey Wolf is
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