Japan’s FY2027 budget bets on stand-off systems to offset demographic decline
Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) set out its FY2027 budget request with a declared ambition to become “the organisation that makes the greatest use of unmanned assets in the world”. It backed the pledge with a 17-aircraft, JPY292.2 billion (US$1.90 billion) MQ-9B SeaGuardian buy, a raft of new stand-off anti-ship and hypersonic missile programmes along with new frigates, submarines and support vessels for the Maritime Self-Defense Force.
The Synchronized, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defense (SHIELD) concept was reaffirmed in a separate MoD document dated 19 March 2026, which said the introduction of uncrewed assets would be advanced with the
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