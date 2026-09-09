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Japan’s FY2027 budget bets on stand-off systems to offset demographic decline

9th September 2026 - 13:25 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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A General Atomics MQ-9B SeaGuardian long-endurance UAV supports the Japanese MoD’s efforts to strengthen persistent maritime domain awareness. (Photo: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems)

Japan’s FY2027 defence budget backs stand-off strike, a 17-aircraft MQ-9B buy and a declared bid to lead the world in uncrewed maritime assets, alongside new frigates, submarines and support ships.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) set out its FY2027 budget request with a declared ambition to become “the organisation that makes the greatest use of unmanned assets in the world”. It backed the pledge with a 17-aircraft, JPY292.2 billion (US$1.90 billion) MQ-9B SeaGuardian buy, a raft of new stand-off anti-ship and hypersonic missile programmes along with new frigates, submarines and support vessels for the Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The Synchronized, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defense (SHIELD) concept was reaffirmed in a separate MoD document dated 19 March 2026, which said the introduction of uncrewed assets would be advanced with the

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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