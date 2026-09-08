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Singapore’s interest in GCAP reflects its long-term approach to air power

8th September 2026 - 09:12 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

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GCAP is a tri-nation project led by Italy, Japan and the UK to build a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet and wider air combat system, with Canada most recently signing up as its first observer nation. (Photo: BAE Systems)

A potential interest in joining GCAP is indicative of Singapore’s long-term and methodical approach to defence procurement and could benefit its local defence industry.

Reports in late July surfaced the possibility of Singapore participating in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). According to a report from Janes, a source close to the programme said that the city-state has begun early discussions on possible involvement in the programme. The effort is described as “exploratory”, with no decision yet made by Singapore to join.

GCAP is a joint UK, Japanese and Italian programme to develop a sixth-generation combat aircraft and wider air combat system, expected to enter service around 2035. Beyond the aircraft itself, the programme encompasses advanced sensors, AI, networking, weapons and autonomous systems.

Singapore’s Ministry of

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Roy Choo

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Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

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