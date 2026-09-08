Singapore’s interest in GCAP reflects its long-term approach to air power
Reports in late July surfaced the possibility of Singapore participating in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). According to a report from Janes, a source close to the programme said that the city-state has begun early discussions on possible involvement in the programme. The effort is described as “exploratory”, with no decision yet made by Singapore to join.
GCAP is a joint UK, Japanese and Italian programme to develop a sixth-generation combat aircraft and wider air combat system, expected to enter service around 2035. Beyond the aircraft itself, the programme encompasses advanced sensors, AI, networking, weapons and autonomous systems.
Singapore’s Ministry of
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