Polaris bets on the Arctic market with over-snow reconnaissance vehicle

9th April 2025 - 11:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

850 Titan 155 is a new product from Polaris. (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

The military 850 Titan 155 is described by the company as an “all-new” over-snow reconnaissance vehicle (OSRV).

Polaris Government and Defense has unveiled a new snowmobile, focusing on the growing international demand for extreme cold weather capabilities. Named 850 Titan 155, this OSRV is an “all-new” platform, according to the supplier.

It was engineered to provide off-road mobility, flotation and performance in varying snow conditions and for heavy-duty winter tasks.

Dave Skog, the company’s business development manager, told Shephard that the two-person utility system was designed “more around a use case than a specific programme”.

“There are utility requirements for light over-snow mobility in the US and abroad,” Skog pointed out. “Snowmobiles are an invaluable tool in

