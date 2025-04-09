Polaris bets on the Arctic market with over-snow reconnaissance vehicle
Polaris Government and Defense has unveiled a new snowmobile, focusing on the growing international demand for extreme cold weather capabilities. Named 850 Titan 155, this OSRV is an “all-new” platform, according to the supplier.
It was engineered to provide off-road mobility, flotation and performance in varying snow conditions and for heavy-duty winter tasks.
Dave Skog, the company’s business development manager, told Shephard that the two-person utility system was designed “more around a use case than a specific programme”.
“There are utility requirements for light over-snow mobility in the US and abroad,” Skog pointed out. “Snowmobiles are an invaluable tool in
