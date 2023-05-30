To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland forges ahead with air defence integration

30th May 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

The CAMM missile and its iLauncher will form the short and very short-range elements of Poland's new air defence network. (Photo: Polish MoD)

Poland is exploring integrating Northrop Grumman's IBCS command and control system with the short-range elements of its multi-layer air defence network as it seeks to accelerate delivery of the capability.

Polish defence conglomerate PGZ and the country's Armament Agency have organised a trilateral meeting with Northrop Grumman and MBDA representatives to discus possible integration of the latter's CAMM missile and its iLauncher with the IBCS command system used with the Polish Armed Forces' Patriot missile system. 

This is the second such meeting.

In mid-May Northrop Grumman announced that first key elements of IBCS for the Polish Wisła medium-range air defence programme, as well as AN/MPQ-65 radars and Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles, had been delivered.

Patriot will be integrated with the lower-level Narew SHORAD (short-range) and Pilica+ VSHORAD (very short-range) systems. Both use CAMM missiles and iLaunchers with Pilica+ being intended

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Read full bio

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

