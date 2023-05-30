Poland forges ahead with air defence integration
Polish defence conglomerate PGZ and the country's Armament Agency have organised a trilateral meeting with Northrop Grumman and MBDA representatives to discus possible integration of the latter's CAMM missile and its iLauncher with the IBCS command system used with the Polish Armed Forces' Patriot missile system.
This is the second such meeting.
In mid-May Northrop Grumman announced that first key elements of IBCS for the Polish Wisła medium-range air defence programme, as well as AN/MPQ-65 radars and Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles, had been delivered.
Patriot will be integrated with the lower-level Narew SHORAD (short-range) and Pilica+ VSHORAD (very short-range) systems. Both use CAMM missiles and iLaunchers with Pilica+ being intended
