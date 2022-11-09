Philippines inducts first SPYDER air defence systems
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) inducted its first Surface-to-air PYthon and DERby Medium Range (SPYDER-MR) ground-based air defence systems at a ceremony at Basa Air Base on 8 November, along with a C295W tactical transport aircraft.
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr said the new equipment would make a ‘very big difference’ in assuring the country’s security from ‘aerial threats’.
The 960th Air and Missile Defense Group based at Basa operates the new SAMs. It is subordinated to the PAF’s Air Defense Command. In Philippine service, it is called the SPYDER Philippine Air Defense System (SPADS).
