To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Patria extends life of Finnish Army armoured vehicles to maintain key capability

Patria extends life of Finnish Army armoured vehicles to maintain key capability

25th November 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Finland's XA-series 6x6 APCs will remain in service into the 2040s after undergoing an upgrade programme. (Photo: Patria)

Patria has completed an upgrade programme for the Finnish Army's XA-180 6x6 APC fleet, extending its service life into the 2040s.

Patria has completed the Mid-Life-Upgrade (MLU) project for the Finnish Army's XA-180 armoured personnel carrier fleet as the last vehicles have now been delivered back to the service. 

The MLU agreement was signed by Patria and the Finnish Defence Forces in 2013.

Patria Finland Division’s army business area leader Tommi Svensk said: 'The XA-series, also known as “Pasi” vehicles, modernisation project has been an important project for Patria and the life cycle of the vehicles has been secured until the 2040s. By then, the mobility role of XA-180 vehicles is meant to be replaced by the new Patria 6x6 vehicles

'Patria appreciates the flexible cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces and numerous other cooperation partners,'

Modifications implemented under the MLU include new electrical systems and communications equipment, as well as an updated crew space with improved seating. Key components, such as engines, transmission and axles, were inspected and repaired, or replaced if necessary.

Shephard Defence Insight lists Finland as having 640 XA-series vehicles in service and an undisclosed number have been donated to Ukraine.

Finland is expected to sign a contract next year for 160 Patria 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) platforms. This will cover APC and other specialist variants. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us