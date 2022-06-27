Germany advances plans to join CAVS collaboration

Germany has been betting on collaborative efforts to improve the mobility of its ground forces and is progressing with its plans to be a member of the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme alongside Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Sweden.

The country signed a statement of intent on 14 June and intends to endorse the official joining agreement by the end of this year.

Under the collaborative CAVS programme, the various members will develop an armoured off-road vehicle based on the Patria 6x6 chassis, share costs involved in the process and enhance their interoperability.

At this point, the German MoD could