Germany advances plans to join CAVS collaboration

27th June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

CAVS will be an armoured off-road vehicle based on the Patria 6x6 chassis. (Photo: Patria)

Germany is progressing plans to join the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme alongside Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Sweden. The country intends to sign the CAVS official joining agreement by the end of this year.

Germany has been betting on collaborative efforts to improve the mobility of its ground forces and is progressing with its plans to be a member of the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme alongside Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Sweden.

The country signed a statement of intent on 14 June and intends to endorse the official joining agreement by the end of this year.

Under the collaborative CAVS programme, the various members will develop an armoured off-road vehicle based on the Patria 6x6 chassis, share costs involved in the process and enhance their interoperability.

At this point, the German MoD could

