Estonia renews Pasi support deal with Patria

FGM-148 Javelin fired from an Estonian XA-188 APC. (Photo: Estonian MoD)

Patria continues lifecycle support for XA-180EST and XA-188 wheeled APCs used by Estonia.

Patria is to continue providing lifecycle support for XA Pasi series wheeled APCs operated by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), after the Finnish company renewed an agreement with the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI).

The new seven-year deal aims to ‘support ECDI in the maintenance, repair, modifications as well as spare part supplies of the XA fleet’, Patria revealed on 28 December 2021.

The company did not disclose the value of the agreement.

The previous agreement with the EDF lasted from 2014 until the end of 2021.

A modernised XA-180EST variant of the XA-180 is in service with the Estonian Land Forces, which also operate 90 ex-Dutch XA-188s.

Shephard Defence Insight expects these vehicles to go out of service in 2030.