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ARX Robotics expands in UK following British Army backing for uncrewed platforms

30th April 2026 - 09:35 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Aldershot, UK

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Gereon is a medium-sized autonomous UGV with a maximum possible payload of up to 500kg. It is shown here in the reconnaissance configuration. (Photo: author)

Following an order from the British Army, ARX Robotics has begun manufacturing autonomous ground platforms in the UK. Christopher Foss examines the company’s growing range of systems.

German company ARX Robotics has now established a UK facility for its expanding family of uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), having recently delivered an undisclosed quantity of its compact Gereon UGV to the British Army through Task Force Rapstone to support recce-strike experimentation and innovation activities.

The British Army’s adoption of autonomous ground systems is “a clear signal that the UK is serious about modernising its land forces and staying ahead of our adversaries”, according to Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard. He added that the company’s decision to begin manufacturing in the UK “demonstrates that our defence industrial strategy

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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