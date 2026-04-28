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Australia backs up investment promises with US$2.1 billion for Bushmaster and HIMARS

28th April 2026 - 11:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The Bushmaster has proven itself in theatres such as Afghanistan. (Photo: Australian DoD)

The Australian government is ordering another 268 Thales Bushmaster medium protected mobility vehicles along with HIMARS for a second long‑range fires regiment.

The Australian Army is to get a new generation of Thales Bushmaster medium protected mobility vehicles which will provide improved protection and mobility, more powerful digital systems and increased adaptability.

The announcement, which was made on 27 April, was followed by news on 28 April that the government had selected Lockheed Martin’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to meet a long-range coastal fires requirement. The HIMARS deal is worth A$2.3 billion (US$1.65 billion).

The Bushmaster contract, worth A$750 million, was awarded alongside a A$450 million contract to upgrade Thales Hawkei light protected mobility vehicles and the Rheinmetall medium/heavy truck

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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