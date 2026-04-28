Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • UK plans to adopt “phased approach to restarting” British Army Ajax programme

UK plans to adopt “phased approach to restarting” British Army Ajax programme

28th April 2026 - 16:55 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Ajax being tested at the Armoured Trials and Development Unit in 2024. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The introduction of Ajax vehicles into British Army service was stopped after health issues during an exercise. However, an investigation reported “no single causal mechanism of the symptoms reported by our soldiers but rather a combination of multiple factors”.

The UK government is to restart the acceptance of Ajax tracked armoured vehicles from General Dynamics UK (GD UK) following an investigation into issues raised on Exercise Titan Storm in November 2025.

An outline of the results of an Army Safety Investigation Team (ASIT) investigation was tabled in the UK Parliament through a Written Ministerial Statement (WMS) by Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard on 28 April.

The investigation into symptoms reported by soldiers in Ajax vehicles during the exercise said there was “no single causal mechanism of the symptoms reported by our soldiers but rather a combination

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us