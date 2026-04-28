UK plans to adopt “phased approach to restarting” British Army Ajax programme

The UK government is to restart the acceptance of Ajax tracked armoured vehicles from General Dynamics UK (GD UK) following an investigation into issues raised on Exercise Titan Storm in November 2025.

An outline of the results of an Army Safety Investigation Team (ASIT) investigation was tabled in the UK Parliament through a Written Ministerial Statement (WMS) by Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard on 28 April.

The investigation into symptoms reported by soldiers in Ajax vehicles during the exercise said there was “no single causal mechanism of the symptoms reported by our soldiers but rather a combination