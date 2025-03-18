MBDA CEO emphasises “moment of truth” for Europe as company sees €37 billion backlog

MBDA is focusing on ramping up production and investing heavily to meet growing demand for its missile products, after it ushered in another record-breaking year with a backlog of €37 billion, its CEO, Éric Béranger said at the company’s 2024 results conference on 17 March.

To ensure MBDA can effectively accelerate production, Béranger disclosed that the company was investing €2.4 billion across the group over 2025–29 and is seeking to boost its hiring efforts, with an increase of 2,600 people per year for 2025.

In 2024, the company achieved a €13.8 billion (US$15 billion) order intake, with €4.9 billion ($5.4