Oshkosh confirms $102 million order for JLTVs for five international customers
Oshkosh Defense announced on 3 January that US Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal placed a $102 million order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) for operation by five export customers.
The JLTVs will be delivered to Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Romania.
'We are committed to supporting our international allies in protecting their warfighters and strengthening their capabilities while improving interoperability with the US military,' said John Lazar, VP international for Oshkosh Defense.
'Lithuania recently received its second delivery of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs, and by the end of 2024, they will have a fleet of 500 JLTVs.'
Lithuania originally ordered 200 JLTVs in November 2019, with an option for 300 more which was exercised in October 2022. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the initial contract to be worth around $160 million and the option at $242 million, with a unit cost per vehicle of $803,000.
Brazil ordered 12 JLTVs for its marine corps in 2020 and according to Shephard Defence Insight has an overall requirement for an additional 48. Montenegro is due to acquire 67 JLTVs in total.
