NP Aerospace joins Jankel-Oshkosh initiative for British Army JLTVs

UK-based Jankel on 20 September announced that is has sealed agreements with ‘a number of key UK defence industry partners’ under its June 2022 teaming agreement with Oshkosh Defense to deliver optimised Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the British Army in line with the Land Industrial Strategy.

NP Aerospace was the first company to sign agreements.

‘A comprehensive partnership framework is being identified and developed by Jankel to establish a robust, UK-based, expert supply chain to deliver design, sub-system integration, manufacture, assembly and through life support services,’ the company stated.

Jankel chairman Andrew Jankel is eyeing benefits beyond JLTV, claiming that ‘these partnerships could be further developed to support our long-term strategy of establishing a UK-based light vehicle centre of excellence’.

Jankel and Oshkosh are jointly showcasing the JLTV at the DVD event in Millbrook, Bedfordshire, on 21-22 September.