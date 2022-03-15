Romania pledges to raise defence spending

Leonardo outlines its Five Year Plan for European leadership
Leonardo has released its five-year growth and development plan in order to position itself as a European leader in defence electronics.
Romania is to increase its defence budget to 2.5% of GDP from 2023 in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis announced on 11 March during a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Even before the Russia-Ukraine crisis prompted many European countries to reassess their military spending priorities, Romania was one of the ten NATO member states to commit to spending at least 2% of GDP on defence.
Its 2022 budget of RON25.9 billion ($6.14 billion) is equivalent to 2.04% of GDP and marked a 14% year-on-year increase.
Additional investment in the defence budget may prompt Romania to resurrect the stalled Agilis armoured vehicle procurement programme with Rheinmetall.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Romania is also engaged in acquiring four Gowind new-build multirole corvettes for €1.6 billion, designed by Naval Group but constructed locally. However, this programme has also stalled.
Other major ongoing defence investment programmes in Romania include the acquisition of 32 ex-Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 jets, approved by the Romanian parliament in December 2021 for €454 million ($515 million).
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.