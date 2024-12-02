Orbit awarded $9.1 million from Israeli MoD for satellite communications

Orbit Communication Systems has been awarded a US$9.1 million contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defence (MoD) for multi-purpose satellite communication terminals (MPTs) to be installed on mobile and stationary ground platforms.

The MPTs will provide the Israeli Defence Forces with satellite connectivity across various platforms, with deliveries expected to be completed next year.

Orbit did not outline the MPT types to be provided but the company’s systems include the MPT-30 and MPT-46, which provide higher than 126Mbps for downloads and 29Mbps for uploads.

The company explained that the order, combined with its recent selection by ViaSat to develop next-generation terminals for ViaSat 3 satellites and additional orders from the MoD, “validates our technological leadership in the global SATCOM market”.

Orbit CEO Daniel Eshchar said: “This strategic win represents a significant milestone for Orbit, reinforcing our position as a [provider] to defence organisations of systems for global customers, including airborne platforms of the US military and NATO countries.”

In addition to the ViaSat deal, Orbit announced in October that it had sold its OceanTRx 4MIL system into an unnamed NATO fleet under a $3 million contract, with installation expected in 2025.

In August the company signed a $6 million contract to supply satellite communication systems for new naval military platforms in Asia. The company’s OceanTRx 7MIL systems will be delivered across the platforms between 2025–30.

