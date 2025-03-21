To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Full windshield AI tactical display developed for Patria 6x6 vehicles

21st March 2025 - 11:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

It is designed to utilise sensor fusion for operations in low-visibility battlefield environments such as darkness and smoke. (Photo: Distance Technology Oy and Patria)

The new system is designed to turn windshields into real-time tactical data screens which would remove the need for XR glasses and provide battlespace awareness for situational readiness in low-visibility environments.

Patria, the company’s eAlliance programme and Distance Technologies, a Finnish developer of glasses-free eXtended Reality (XR), have developed a new system which turns windshields into real-time 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) tactical data screens.

Initially designed for use with Patria 6x6 vehicles the Distance display will mean personnel within vehicles will no longer need to wear individual night-vision or infrared goggles to see in dark or obscured environments. The technology could be transferred across different vehicle types.

The companies said the initial design parameters for the collaboration “were to utilise advanced sensor fusion for use in low-visibility battlefield environments such as

