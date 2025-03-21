Full windshield AI tactical display developed for Patria 6x6 vehicles
Patria, the company’s eAlliance programme and Distance Technologies, a Finnish developer of glasses-free eXtended Reality (XR), have developed a new system which turns windshields into real-time 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) tactical data screens.
Initially designed for use with Patria 6x6 vehicles the Distance display will mean personnel within vehicles will no longer need to wear individual night-vision or infrared goggles to see in dark or obscured environments. The technology could be transferred across different vehicle types.
The companies said the initial design parameters for the collaboration “were to utilise advanced sensor fusion for use in low-visibility battlefield environments such as
Singapore launches the SAFTI City urban warfare complex
The large urban recreation uses sensors and robots as well as realistic building design to test tactics and expertise.
Patria adds 120mm mortar system to 4x4 truck
A key feature of TREMOS (Traditional REborn Mortar System) is that it can be rapidly fitted to another platform. After the demonstration in Finland, TREMOS is going to Sweden to be fitted and fired from a standard commercial vehicle fitted with a hook lift to show its flexibility.
Patria unveils new 155mm artillery system with Ukraine war in mind
The war in Ukraine has shown the need for howitzers with a rapid deploy, fire and move capability, the ‘shoot and scoot’ concept, and Patria’s newest self-propelled system, ARVE, acknowledges that.
“Adversaries have adapted”: how counter-UAS and space control will decide future conflicts
In conversation... EOS's Andreas Schwer talks to Shephard's Ben Watts about how the Australian company is shifting its strategic focus to two technologies it sees as essential for success on the modern battlefield - C-UAS and space control.