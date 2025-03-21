Full windshield AI tactical display developed for Patria 6x6 vehicles

Patria, the company’s eAlliance programme and Distance Technologies, a Finnish developer of glasses-free eXtended Reality (XR), have developed a new system which turns windshields into real-time 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) tactical data screens.

Initially designed for use with Patria 6x6 vehicles the Distance display will mean personnel within vehicles will no longer need to wear individual night-vision or infrared goggles to see in dark or obscured environments. The technology could be transferred across different vehicle types.

The companies said the initial design parameters for the collaboration “were to utilise advanced sensor fusion for use in low-visibility battlefield environments such as