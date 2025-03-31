To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Army Project Convergence to evaluate CJADC2 in the Indo-Pacific theatre

31st March 2025 - 13:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US soldier in an iteration of the Project Convergence 22. (Photo: US Army)

As part of its experimentation campaign, the service will assess CJADC2 concepts and capabilities in challenging environments.

The US Army will conduct global information dominance experiments in the Indo-Pacific theatre as part of the second phase (part B) of Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5). Scheduled to start in April, the engagements will involve capabilities of the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2).

The assessments will take place in complex, realistic scenarios and will include diverse types of cutting-edge technologies and equipment to evaluate multi-domain operational and deployment concepts from corps to commander levels.

Speaking in a session at the AUSA Global Force symposium and exposition, Lt. Gen. David Hodne, deputy commanding general of Army Futures

