US Army Project Convergence to evaluate CJADC2 in the Indo-Pacific theatre

The US Army will conduct global information dominance experiments in the Indo-Pacific theatre as part of the second phase (part B) of Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5). Scheduled to start in April, the engagements will involve capabilities of the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2).

The assessments will take place in complex, realistic scenarios and will include diverse types of cutting-edge technologies and equipment to evaluate multi-domain operational and deployment concepts from corps to commander levels.

Speaking in a session at the AUSA Global Force symposium and exposition, Lt. Gen. David Hodne, deputy commanding general of Army Futures