Orbit to collaborate with ViaSat for the development of new satellite terminals

Orbit Communication Systems and ViaSat will collaborate on next-generation airborne satellite communication (SATCOM) systems with Orbit to develop and supply advanced SATCOM multi-purpose terminals (MPTs) for airborne platforms.

Under the agreement, Orbit will introduce next-generation airborne SATCOM systems that will integrate across ViaSat’s global Ka-band networks, which include the next-generation high-capacity ViaSat-3 network and the advanced Global Xpress (GX) network.

These systems have been designed to work with military Ka-band HCX steerable beams and are defined as WGS-ready terminals. The MPT systems consolidate network capabilities, allowing seamless switching for users with high-speed data transmission and robust connectivity in dynamic environments.

These systems were designed to support multiple networks including various types of Viasat satellites. This flexibility will help increase resilient connectivity for customers with a simple, multi-network terminal capability that supports military operational needs.

The terminals can be installed on a range of mission aircraft, rotary wing and UAVs. They comply with industry and military standards, including MIL-STD-188-164C, RTCA DO-160G, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

The systems are compatible with military satellite systems, making them suitable for government airborne intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance applications.

Orbit manufactures a range of MPTs including MPT 30 Ku, MPT 30WGX, MPT 46WGX, MPT 60, MPT 87 and MPT 25LP. These terminals include a circular antenna between 30 and 90cm in size, supporting Ku, Ka and X bands.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that, according to Orbit officials, MPT 30 and MPT 46 systems are already in service with multiple customers worldwide.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT)