Orbit to supply satcoms for naval military platforms in Asia

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. has signed a US$6 million contract to supply advanced satellite communication systems for new naval military platforms in Asia. The company’s OceanTRx 7MIL systems will be delivered across the platforms between 2025–30, and will allow the fleets continuous satellite connectivity irrespective of environment or sea state (up to sea state 6).

As a modular satcoms system, the OceanTRx 7MIL can support a variety of antenna system configurations, and operate on X, Ku, Ka and C frequencies. That allows for the simultaneous operation of a variety of frequencies for global activities. The addition of a bespoke switching matrix, also from Orbit, allows multiple internal connections and the switching of up to eight antennas and eight modems, according to the requirements of individual customers.

The OceanTRx 7MIL is designed to operate on modern warships, with all the electromagnetic and signal noise that entails. It can add automatic switching of dual and multiple bands to a ship’s satcom operations, and has been ruggedized for operation in a military setting.

Related Articles

Orbit to collaborate with ViaSat for the development of new satellite terminals

Orbit CEO Daniel Eshchar added that the OceanTRx 7MIL “offered a dual-band capability that meets both military and civilian needs on a single system”.

With a diameter of 7 feet (2.2 metres), the OceanTRx 7MIL maximises the signal availability it gets from minimal real estate, and has an intuitive interface, meaning it is relatively easy to set up, operate and maintain, Orbit added. The company also said it planned to build an extensive backlog of OceanTRx 7MIL antennae to power its continuing expansion on fleets across Asia.