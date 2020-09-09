Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: NZ network-enablement project continues apace

9th September 2020 - 22:32 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

New Zealand continues to progress its four-phase Network Enabled Army (NEA) programme, with the first tranche on track to reach fruition next year. At the same time, personal equipment for Kiwi soldiers is being rolled out.

NEA Tranche One from 2015-21 is optimised for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, stability ...

