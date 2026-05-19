SOF Week 2026: Galvion unveils Cortex Evo integrated combat helmet

Protection, data and energy specialist Galvion unveiled a ‘next step in integrated head systems’ at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

The Cortex Evo is being promoted as an ‘intelligent, head-borne system’ designed to integrate ‘power, data and processing at the operator level’, according to a company statement.

Cortex Evo comprises a ballistic core, embedded power and data pathways, and a lightweight composite shell structure, the statement added.

The system includes Galvion’s proprietary Cortex architecture, responsible for power distribution, data connectivity and processing directly within the structure of a ballistic combat helmet. The company said this reduces reliance on externally mounted components and enables more seamless interaction between sensing, visual and communications systems.

‘[Cortex Evo] rethinks component design and system architecture to preserve the size, weight and performance characteristics expected of a ballistic helmet, while establishing a compact, scalable foundation for future configurations across platforms,’ the statement continued.

The solution can be networked with the US Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) Tactical Assault Kit software, which operators generally view through a chest-mounted end-user device.

‘This supports configurable visual and audio cueing, allowing operators to access and act on critical information without diverting attention to secondary devices,’ Galvion added.

According to the company, operators will benefit from visual augmentation, sensing and awareness, audio and communications, and power and data infrastructure within a single system.

Cortex Evo is also programmed to support third-party applications, with Galvion confirming to Shephard that it continues to ‘collaborate with selected industry partners’ to extend capabilities.

Examples include laser threat specialist Sentinel Photonics, combat identification company Adventure Lights, image integrator Thermoteknix and visual augmentation specialist Distance Technologies.

Jonathan Blanshay, founder and executive chairman of Galvion, said: ‘Designing for the digitised soldier demands modularity, scalability and upgradability, and the Evo delivers on all three. It benefits from years of advanced design, research, development programmes and millions of helmets fielded.

‘All of the insights gained from engaging with our end-users across the globe have influenced Cortex Evo, and we are incredibly excited to be showcasing the system at SOF Week.’