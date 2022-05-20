Norway welcomes upgraded CV90s

The Norwegian Army has received its first four modernised CV90 vehicles out of 20 on order from BAE Systems Hägglunds and its local partner Ritek AS.

The two companies are working with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to supply 12 CV90RWS STING engineering vehicles and eight CV90RWS Multi-BK multi-role variants.

Norway had planned to start an upgrade of its CV90 fleet in 2024, but this plan was brought forward in May 2020 with an announcement that defence procurement policy would be altered to support Norwegian industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new plan called for the 20 additional CV90s to be delivered to the Norwegian Army in 2022-2023.

BAE Systems noted in a 20 May announcement that it is acting as the main supplier, while Ritek plays a ‘central role in purchasing, logistics, final assembly, and integration’.

Ritek has also been responsible for coordinating the project and growing the participation of Norwegian industry, BAE Systems added, resulting in a local CV90 supply chain of about 20 companies.