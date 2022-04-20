Norway reveals Mistral shipment to Ukraine

Land Warfare magazine: Central-Eastern European programmes, French disruptive programmes and more
The Norwegian government has donated Mistral SAM missiles and an undisclosed number of launchers to further enhance Ukrainian short-range air defence capabilities.
'The weapons have already been shipped to Ukraine,' the government noted in a 20 April statement.
‘The conflict could draw out in time, and Ukraine is dependent on international support to withstand Russian aggression. The Norwegian government has therefore decided to donate Mistral air defence [systems] to Ukraine,’ Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram announced in a statement.
Norway sent about 100 Mistral systems (made in France by MBDA) to Ukraine. The missile features an HE fragmentation warhead with high-density tungsten balls, a Snecma solid-propellant rocket motor, an eject motor and a passive IR system. It can travel at Mach 2.6.
Mistral currently equips Royal Norwegian Navy vessels such as Skjold-class missile craft but the missile is ‘slated to be phased out within few years’, the Norwegian government noted in its statement, adding that Norwegian military readiness ‘will not be significantly reduced by providing the system to Ukraine’.
After 27 months of tests and evaluations, the US Army has chosen the XM250 light machine gun and XM5 rifle as two of its Next Generation Squad Weapons.
The CAVS programme includes significant levels of vehicle protection but the question remains of how to protect troops from modern anti-armour weapons remains.
The FY2022 federal government funding bill allocated $18.3 million for the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle. In line with its Arctic Strategy, the US Army also included the programme in its FY2023 request.
The Indian Army continues on its merry path to indigenous production with an induction ceremony for several new types of equipment, including armoured vehicles.
The Philippines has received its first ever mine detection vehicles, but handheld mine detectors are proving more elusive.