Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up

Norway has ordered components for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence batteries under a NOK1 billion (US$99 million) contract with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA).

Under the contract, the NASAMS batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. Current tactical VHF radio systems will be replaced with Kongsberg’s Thor combat net radio, with higher capacity and more functions.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency also ordered additional components with long lead times to ensure that additional NASAMS systems can be delivered quickly, in line with the country’s long-term plan for its defence