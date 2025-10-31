Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up
Norway has ordered components for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence batteries under a NOK1 billion (US$99 million) contract with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA).
Under the contract, the NASAMS batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. Current tactical VHF radio systems will be replaced with Kongsberg’s Thor combat net radio, with higher capacity and more functions.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency also ordered additional components with long lead times to ensure that additional NASAMS systems can be delivered quickly, in line with the country’s long-term plan for its defence
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine’s ground robot army still finding its feet
Ukraine’s quest to replace soldiers with robots is hitting technical snags. Shephard spoke with industry leaders about difficulties in the field and what solutions are in the pipeline.
-
DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret
The partnership between Croatia’s DOK-ING and Slovenia’s Valhalla Turrets reflects an effort to combine ground robots and with improved capabilities and new roles and follows Rheinmetall presenting its Ox with Dispatch charging docks from Valinor.
-
British Army vehicle programme may be shifting gears again
The UK’s effort to replace thousands of vehicles across a dozen base vehicle types has had a troubled history and statements from the UK’s Defence Minster Luke Pollard indicate change may be on the way.
-
Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise
Having completed five days of trials with the US Army, the two Scorpion Light mortar systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises in early November.
-
EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward
EOS Defence Systems officially launched its Slinger anti-drone system in 2023. The system features a remote weapon station, visual sensors and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s stabilisation and pointing technology.