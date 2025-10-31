To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up

31st October 2025 - 15:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Norway has placed a contract to improve its NASAMS. (Photo: Kongsberg)

The country’s air defence batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. The system itself is in service with more than 14 countries with 13 systems in Ukraine.

Norway has ordered components for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence batteries under a NOK1 billion (US$99 million) contract with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA).

Under the contract, the NASAMS batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. Current tactical VHF radio systems will be replaced with Kongsberg’s Thor combat net radio, with higher capacity and more functions.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency also ordered additional components with long lead times to ensure that additional NASAMS systems can be delivered quickly, in line with the country’s long-term plan for its defence

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us