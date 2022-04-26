To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nioa oversees delivery of Australia’s Land 159

26th April 2022 - 22:58 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

An Australian Army sniper aims a weapon. Land 159 Tranche 1 will replace the ADF’s sniper weapon inventory. (ADF)

Land 159 is a wide-ranging programme to enhance the weaponry of Australian soldiers. Tranche 1 buys have been approved to proceed.

Project Land 159 Tranche 1 will provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with a range of new weapons. On 13 April, Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed A$527.2 million ($380.6 million) of investment in this Lethality Systems Project would proceed.

Australian firm Nioa was selected in 2020 to support the Department of Defence in approaches to market, tests, evaluations and selections for Land 159 Tranche 1 under a supplier engagement model.

Concerning Land 159 Tranche 1’s recent approval to proceed, Robert Nioa, the firm’s CEO, said they had collaborated with the government on the programme for two years throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 

