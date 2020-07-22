Nioa supports Australian future soldier lethality programme

Following a competitive tender, Nioa has won the A$7 million ($5 million) contract for the first stage of the Project Land 159 Lethality Systems programme in Australia.

The three-stage Project Land 159 aims to replace and modernise 26 weapons systems operated by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

By 2030, the ADF will be equipped with next-generation pistols, assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, direct fire support weapons and munitions.

Queensland-based Nioa will carry out work on the first stage at its headquarters in Brisbane and (subject to business case approval) at a plant in Victoria where the company has a co-tenancy agreement.

The Australian government has identified munitions and small arms research, design, development and manufacture as one of its top 10 priorities for maintaining a sovereign industrial capability.

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