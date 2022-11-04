To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Zealand issues RfP for light and medium tactical vehicles

4th November 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The NZ Army is replacing its Pinzgauer fleet with light and medium utility vehicles. (Photo: author)

New Zealand has is moving ahead as momentum gathers for a replacement of its nearly 20-year-old Pinzgauer tactical vehicle fleet.

On 3 November, the New Zealand MoD issued an RfP seeking solutions for its right-hand-drive Utility Vehicles - Medium (UV-M) and Utility Vehicles - Light (UV-L) requirement.

The approximately 230 UV-M and UV-L platforms will replace 321 Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicles acquired in 2004 for domestic and deployed tasks, principally by the New Zealand Army. They form part of the military’s Protected Mobility Capability Project.

The UV-L will have a gross vehicle weight of less than 6t, while the UV-M is heavier. ‘Ideally,’ the MoD said, ‘the UV-L and UV-M will be based on a single family of vehicles providing commonality

