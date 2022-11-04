New Zealand issues RfP for light and medium tactical vehicles
On 3 November, the New Zealand MoD issued an RfP seeking solutions for its right-hand-drive Utility Vehicles - Medium (UV-M) and Utility Vehicles - Light (UV-L) requirement.
The approximately 230 UV-M and UV-L platforms will replace 321 Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicles acquired in 2004 for domestic and deployed tasks, principally by the New Zealand Army. They form part of the military’s Protected Mobility Capability Project.
The UV-L will have a gross vehicle weight of less than 6t, while the UV-M is heavier. ‘Ideally,’ the MoD said, ‘the UV-L and UV-M will be based on a single family of vehicles providing commonality
