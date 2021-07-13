NZ Army eyes new utility vehicle fleet

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is gathering ideas to replace its Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicle fleet, with an advanced notice of procurement for 99 light and 106 medium utility vehicles issued on 13 July.

New Zealand wants either a military or commercial off-the-shelf solution, and more than one contract could be awarded depending on how many primes and/or platforms are selected.

The right-hand-drive Utility Vehicles - Medium (UV-M) and Utility Vehicles - Light (UV-L), along with an appropriate integrated logistics support system and through-life support, form part of the NZDF’s Protected Mobility Capability Project (PMCP).

The notice described the UV-M ...