NZ Army eyes new utility vehicle fleet

NZ revamps artillery with new sensors and digital backbones
New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is gathering ideas to replace its Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicle fleet, with an advanced notice of procurement for 99 light and 106 medium utility vehicles issued on 13 July.
New Zealand wants either a military or commercial off-the-shelf solution, and more than one contract could be awarded depending on how many primes and/or platforms are selected.
The right-hand-drive Utility Vehicles - Medium (UV-M) and Utility Vehicles - Light (UV-L), along with an appropriate integrated logistics support system and through-life support, form part of the NZDF’s Protected Mobility Capability Project (PMCP).
The notice described the UV-M ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.
As the Canadian Army retires its older Command and Control and Battle Management System applications it faces a race against time to introduce new and interim software and hardware to avoid obsolescence.
Starved of funding, the Venezuelan Army is repairing and refurbishing obsolete Western-supplied vehicle fleets to maintain a meaningful capability.
An unknown number of David light armoured patrol, reconnaissance and combat vehicles will be delivered to Israel under the FMS programme.
New sustainment contract for AMPV from the US Army enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on the new-generation vehicle throughout its time in service.
Batch of general-purpose vehicles and APCs for the Finnish Defence Forces includes features installed after soldier feedback.