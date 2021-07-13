To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NZ Army eyes new utility vehicle fleet

13th July 2021 - 04:03 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The NZ Army is seeking information about 205 light and medium utility vehicles to replace its Pinzgauer fleet. (Gordon Arthur)

Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicles of the New Zealand Army are up for replacement, and an exercise has started to find a replacement.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is gathering ideas to replace its Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicle fleet, with an advanced notice of procurement for 99 light and 106 medium utility vehicles issued on 13 July.

New Zealand wants either a military or commercial off-the-shelf solution, and more than one contract could be awarded depending on how many primes and/or platforms are selected.

The right-hand-drive Utility Vehicles - Medium (UV-M) and Utility Vehicles - Light (UV-L), along with an appropriate integrated logistics support system and through-life support, form part of the NZDF’s Protected Mobility Capability Project (PMCP).

The notice described the UV-M ...

