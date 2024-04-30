Franco-German next-generation tank project moves forward

The Franco-German MGCS project, an effort to build a new generation MBT, has taken a step forward with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed outlining industrial responsibilities for each country.

MGCS has been proposed to replace French Leclerc and German Leopard MBTs. Both countries have insisted the system would be much more than a replacement with the platform including digital technologies for networked operations, as well as integrating unmanned and automated systems.

MGCS will consist of four types – cannon, missile and combat support platforms, as well as the deployment system.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius and his French counterpart Sébastien