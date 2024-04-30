To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Franco-German next-generation tank project moves forward

30th April 2024 - 14:57 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The French Leclerc MBT was first introduced into service in 1993 and along with German Leopards will be replaced under MGCS. (Photo: Nexter)

The Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) programme was initiated in June 2018 when France and Germany signed a Letter of Intent to develop a common next-generation main battle tank (MBT) platform.

The Franco-German MGCS project, an effort to build a new generation MBT, has taken a step forward with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed outlining industrial responsibilities for each country.

MGCS has been proposed to replace French Leclerc and German Leopard MBTs. Both countries have insisted the system would be much more than a replacement with the platform including digital technologies for networked operations, as well as integrating unmanned and automated systems.

MGCS will consist of four types – cannon, missile and combat support platforms, as well as the deployment system.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius and his French counterpart Sébastien

