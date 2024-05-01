Oshkosh unveils improved MTVR as 4x4 variant

Oshkosh has developed a smaller and lighter version of its MTVR with next-generation technologies, safety enhancements and increased mission flexibility, and as a 4x4 rather than 6x6 of the original.

The MTVR 4x4 technology demonstrator was unveiled at Modern Day Marine in Washington DC on 30 April and was displayed alongside the USMC Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires).

The MTVR 6x6 was introduced into service 25 years ago with deliveries under the initial contract concluded in 2005 and in 2008 the 10,000th MTVR was delivered, 9,221 for the USMC and 1,855 for the US Navy.

ROGUE-Fires is a UGV which builds on Oshkosh’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and operates as a ground-based anti-ship missile system and can be teleoperated or operate autonomously.

Oshkosh received a low-rate initial production contract October 2023 having already delivered six platforms and last week it was announced that a US$40 million order had been placed for systems to be used for US Navy/US Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System.

The initial trials and evaluations of the platform used the Naval Strike Missile but the platform has been described as missile agnostic and could be adapted to use a range of strike missiles.