New Zealand embarks on defence policy reset
New Zealand is embarking on a new defence policy review that could completely refocus the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to engage more proactively in the Pacific region.
The terms of reference for the review released on 7 July cited the MoD’s earlier Defence Assessment published in December 2021.
The terms of reference said the assessment recommended 'a policy shift from a predominantly reactive, risk management-centred approach to one based on more deliberate and proactive strategy, with explicit and prioritised policy objectives'.
What this could mean for the NZDF is unclear.
Procurement of existing platforms and equipment for the rest
