To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New Zealand embarks on defence policy reset

28th July 2022 - 00:04 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Plans to replace New Zealand's two frigates could be accelerated under new defence policy plans. (Photo: NZDF)

New Zealand could be about to undergo a radical change in its approach to defence in the Indo-Pacific region, if a new review designed to face security threats is completed.

New Zealand is embarking on a new defence policy review that could completely refocus the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to engage more proactively in the Pacific region.

The terms of reference for the review released on 7 July cited the MoD’s earlier Defence Assessment published in December 2021.

The terms of reference said the assessment recommended 'a policy shift from a predominantly reactive, risk management-centred approach to one based on more deliberate and proactive strategy, with explicit and prioritised policy objectives'.

What this could mean for the NZDF is unclear.

Procurement of existing platforms and equipment for the rest

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us