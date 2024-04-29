Patria plans for improvements to CAVS 6x6

Patria will purchase three of its own pre-series 6x6 armoured vehicles from within the Finnish Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme as part of an effort to improve the class of vehicle as series production is set to begin.

Additionally, Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen has authorised the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command to start a serial procurement of heavy armoured personnel carrier 6x6 vehicles from Patria.

The purchase of the vehicles by Patria from the Finnish Defence Forces will allow the company to conduct further development, testing and marketing, and help with modifying the vehicle to meet the