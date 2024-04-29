To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Patria plans for improvements to CAVS 6x6

29th April 2024 - 12:17 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Patria will buy back three of its own vehicles for further development. (Photo: Patria)

In January 2020, the Finnish Ministry of Defence and Latvia signed a Technical Arrangement to develop the Patria 6x6 armoured wheeled vehicle chassis platform.

Patria will purchase three of its own pre-series 6x6 armoured vehicles from within the Finnish Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme as part of an effort to improve the class of vehicle as series production is set to begin.

Additionally, Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen has authorised the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command to start a serial procurement of heavy armoured personnel carrier 6x6 vehicles from Patria.

The purchase of the vehicles by Patria from the Finnish Defence Forces will allow the company to conduct further development, testing and marketing, and help with modifying the vehicle to meet the

