NATO tests robotic capabilities at multi-domain operations trials

NATO Allied Command Transformation has explored the technological power of multi-domain operations tools, including the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-based applications, drones and ground-robotic systems, at an event in Latvia.

The 2023 Next Generation Communication Networks Technology event, held in cooperation with the Latvian MoD, saw experiments conducted using AI-based application to support ISR planning and information management for military operators.

Warren Low, event lead from NATO Allied Command Transformation, said this year's event – held in at the Latvian National Armed Forces 5G test environment for defence innovations at Camp Ādaži from 23 to 27 October – combined ‘next-generation communications network technologies with other technologies’. Its purpose, Low