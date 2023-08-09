MVRsimulation’s mixed-reality JTAC simulator achieves full accreditation

MVRsimulation’s mixed-reality Deployable Joint Fires Trainer (DJFT) has achieved full accreditation by the Joint Fire Support Executive Steering Committee (JFS ESC).

The accreditation covers the fully deployable DJFT, as delivered to the Headquarters USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center.

The internally-developed COTS system fits in three two-person-transportable aluminium cases (instructor operator station, role player station and observer (JTAC) station). It also incorporates MVRsimulation’s Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG) and Battlespace Simulations’ MACE software, plus the Varjo XR-3 mixed-reality headset.

The DJFT is designed to allow JTACs and forward observers to train alongside fixed- and rotary-wing aircrew within an immersive virtual training environment created by VRSG.

Using the XR-3 headset, trainees have a 360x360-degree field with pass-through vision, allowing them to use emulated physical devices, and giving them the ability to read, write, and have visual use of their hands while wearing the head-mounted display.

'We delivered the first DJFT to the Headquarters USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center in 2021 and received interim accreditation the following year,' Garth Smith, president, MVRsimulation, said. 'To have now been granted full accreditation by the JFS ESC less than 12 months later is a significant win for the JTACs and FOs who will be training using this cutting-edge mixed-reality training environment.'